Takaichi Vows to Work on Important Policy Changes; PM ‘Feels Weight of Responsibility’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

The Japan News

18:26 JST, February 9, 2026

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowed to bring about the important policy changes she pledged during election campaigning at the press conference on Monday evening.

“In the election yesterday, the voters demonstrated that they trust me to proceed with important policy changes,” she said. “We, the ruling parties, have been given 352 seats, which is a very large number. I can feel the weight of the responsibility to make Japan strong and prosperous.”

