Takaichi Vows to Work on Important Policy Changes; PM ‘Feels Weight of Responsibility’
18:26 JST, February 9, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowed to bring about the important policy changes she pledged during election campaigning at the press conference on Monday evening.
“In the election yesterday, the voters demonstrated that they trust me to proceed with important policy changes,” she said. “We, the ruling parties, have been given 352 seats, which is a very large number. I can feel the weight of the responsibility to make Japan strong and prosperous.”
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling Coalition with JIP Poised to Secure Over 300 seats (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Prime Minister: 2-Year Tax Cut on Food Possible Without Issuing Bonds
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture