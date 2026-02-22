Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People, Police Says

#Tokyo #Tokyo Skytree
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Tokyo Skytree

The Yomiuri Shimbun

23:23 JST, February 22, 2026

An elevator stopped about 30 meters above ground, trapping 20 people inside at Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday evening, police said.

There are reports that the elevator suddenly plummeted at one point. Rescue operations are underway by police and the Tokyo Fire Department.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Tokyo #Tokyo Skytree

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING