Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People, Police Says
23:23 JST, February 22, 2026
An elevator stopped about 30 meters above ground, trapping 20 people inside at Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday evening, police said.
There are reports that the elevator suddenly plummeted at one point. Rescue operations are underway by police and the Tokyo Fire Department.
