Mizuho to Cut Up to 5,000 Administrative Jobs with AI-Driven Operational Streamlining

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Mizuho Bank branch in Osaka in August 2021

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. plans to shrink its administrative workforce by up to 5,000 from the current 15,000 over the next 10 years through operational streamlining driven by artificial intelligence, it has been learned.

The group expects the latest AI model to drastically reduce the burden of document checks and other manual tasks. It plans to reallocate the affected personnel to sales and administrative support divisions to bolster its profitability, according to sources close to the matter.

The group’s Mizuho Bank will fully introduce AI to its administrative centers that handle procedures such as verifying documents for opening accounts and processing remittances, and registering customer information into systems. The AI will be capable of handling tasks such as reading through materials and data entry currently done by staff.

“Much of the human labor for administrative tasks will become unnecessary,” said a senior executive of the group.

Mizuho does not plan to lay off the employees, but will instead reassign them to roles such as retail sales at branches, information gathering and analysis for corporate clients and support for improving operational efficiency. The company also plans to provide reskilling support to help staff acquire the necessary knowledge and skills for their new roles.

It aims to reduce its current administrative staff by as much as a third, relying on these reassignments alongside natural attrition and reduced recruitment, the sources said.

The group has already reduced its administrative staff by about 10,000 during the 10 years through fiscal 2025 through the use of digital technology. It now aims to further streamline its operations through the use of AI.

Mizuho Financial Group plans to invest up to ¥100 billion between fiscal years 2026-28 to accelerate its focus on AI development and integration. In addition to streamlining administrative tasks, the group plans to use AI to support employees and develop AI assistants to help customers with asset management.

Mizuho stands out from other Japanese megabanks in its aggressive approach toward downsizing its administrative staff. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. has been reassigning some of its staff to administrative roles after actions such as a review of its branch network. This move is intended to support its retail services, such as “Olive.” MUFG Bank will maintain its operations planning division, which oversees administrative work across various regions, and keep its clerical workers.