Humbert Humbert: Husband-Wife Vocal Duo Brings Cheerful Singing to Morning Drama; Couple Shares Secret to Happy Marriage, Other Insights

Courtesy of SPACE SHOWER MUSIC

Ryosei Sato, left, and Yuho Sano of the vocal duo Humbert Humbert

Husband-and-wife vocal duo Humbert Humbert sing the theme song of the NHK serial morning drama “Bakebake” (“The Ghost Writer’s Wife”). The song’s title, “Warattari Korondari,” means “laughing and tumbling.” Yuho Sano, wife, and Ryosei Sato, husband — whose cheerful voices greet viewers every morning — spoke recently with The Yomiuri Shimbun about their everyday lives and what music means to them.

* * *

The Yomiuri Shimbun: Do you watch “Bakebake”?

Yuho Sano: We hear the song every morning and say to each other, “It’s a nice piece!”

Ryosei Sato: We’ve been given the script [of the drama], but I’m reading it as little as possible to avoid spoilers for the show.

Yomiuri: I hear that the offer to sing the theme song came out of the blue.

Yuho: We received a message from the producer through the contact page on our website. Apparently, [our staff] closed the message at first, thinking it was a hoax.

Ryosei: They thought it was something like an impersonation scam. We checked the message the following day and responded because we became convinced it was real.

The couple’s lighthearted exchanges are familiar to those who have listened to them talk during their concerts.

“Bakebake” is inspired by Yakumo Koizumi (aka Lafcadio Hearn), a Meiji-era (1868-1912) author known for writing “Kwaidan” and other works, and his wife, Setsu. Yuho and Ryosei both thought of themselves as the perfect fit for singing the theme song. The production team asked them to write and sing a song about a couple that clicks yet doesn’t quite click, having conversations but not quite syncing.

Ryosei: We endlessly chat with each other at home, too. Since no one else hears, we chat about more random things with no clear ending.

Yuho: But those kinds of conversations are very important. Even when I haven’t sorted out what I want to say, I can say what’s on my mind because there’s someone who replies or half-listen.

Ryosei: I often realize what’s been bothering me when I vocalize it. Maybe that kind of thing leads to songs. I don’t take down notes though.

Yomiuri: A married couple engaged in musical activities and spending time together both at work and in private — it sounds wonderful but tough.

Ryosei: Since both of us go out to work, the laundry piles up.

Yuho: We get less time to take care of our kids.

Ryosei: We took our children on tour when they were still babies and dropped them off at a day care center during concerts. We’ve had support from various people, which has allowed us to get on with our work somehow.

Yomiuri: What is the secret to maintaining a good marriage?

Yuho: Having conversations that are not too rigid or tight. I think it makes the time valuable if you can talk about the things on your mind without thinking too much.

Ryosei: If we had separate jobs, then we wouldn’t be able to share our feelings when something nasty happens. Being together may be our strength. It’s probably good that we share the same complaints.

Humbert Humbert

The vocal duo consisting of Yuho Sano and Ryosei Sato was formed in 1998 and the two married at a later date. They are both main vocalists, singing songs with roots in various genres, including folk and country music. Breakups and inferiority complexes are among the themes of their lyrics. The duo has recently released a best-of album called “Humbert Nyumon” (Humbert for beginners) under the Space Shower Music label. “Warattari Korondari,” the theme song of NHK’s serial morning drama “Bakebake,” is among the songs on the album.