Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Elections

LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory

#Lower House Election

The Yomiuri Shimbun

2:51 JST, February 9, 2026

The Liberal Democratic Party secured 316 seats, winning a historic landslide victory with the highest number of seats in its history.

Its previous record was 304 seats in 1986.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Lower House Election

Elections Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Politics

JN ACCESS RANKING