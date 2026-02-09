LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
2:51 JST, February 9, 2026
The Liberal Democratic Party secured 316 seats, winning a historic landslide victory with the highest number of seats in its history.
Its previous record was 304 seats in 1986.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
Japan’s Prime Minister: 2-Year Tax Cut on Food Possible Without Issuing Bonds
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
-
Japan-South Korea Leaders Meeting Focuses on Rare Earth Supply Chains, Cooperation Toward Regional Stability
-
Japanese Government Plans New License System Specific to VTOL Drones; Hopes to Encourage Proliferation through Relaxed Operating Requirements
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture