Takaichi Wins Most Votes in a Single-Seat Constituency; Liberal Democratic Party Takes 18 Slots on Top 20 List

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, center, puts a rose above her name at the Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters on Sunday, indicating that she won her seat in the House of Representatives election on the day.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured 193,708 votes in her Nara Constituency No. 2 in Sunday’s House of Representatives election, the highest number earned by any candidate in the single-seat constituency segment.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which Takaichi is president, achieved a historic landslide victory in the general election. The scale of its success was reflected by how much the party dominated the list of the top 20 vote-getters — 18 of them belonged to the LDP.

Among Cabinet ministers, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi ran in Kanagawa Constituency No. 11 and ranked seventh on the list with 149,029 votes. He was followed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, who ran in Kumamoto Constituency No. 1 and ranked 10th with 144,036 votes.

In contrast, Seiji Maehara, a former coleader of the Japan Innovation Party, earned the fewest number of votes to win a seat in the single-seat constituency segment. He received 49,415 ballots, or 35.7% of the votes cast in Kyoto Constituency No. 2.

The LDP’s Takeshi Iwaya, a former foreign minister, earned the second-lowest number with 57,996 votes in Oita Constituency No. 3. This was only about 7,300 ahead of the votes cast for the constituency’s runner-up, a candidate from the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance.