Exit Polls Show Japan’s LDP Set to Win Majority

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The Liberal Democratic Party looked certain to secure a single-party majority in the 51st House of Representatives election on Sunday, according to exit polls jointly conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun, NHK and Nippon TV-affiliated stations.

The LDP appeared set to take the majority, which is 233 seats of the 465-seat chamber, garnering more than the 198 seats it held before the lower house was dissolved. The ruling coalition of the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party was poised to secure more than 300 seats.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is also LDP president, had aimed to win a majority for the ruling coalition. With the election victory, Takaichi is expected to advance policies that she touted in the election campaign, such as measures for “responsible and proactive public finances,” claiming that her administration has obtained a public mandate. The ruling coalition is also likely to strengthen its control over the operation of the Diet.

This was the first lower house election after Komeito left the ruling coalition with the LDP in October last year and then the JIP joined hands with the LDP. This was also the first national election for Takaichi since taking office. Takaichi made whether the public would endorse her as the prime minister a key issue in the election.

In the opposition camp, the Centrist Reform Alliance — a new party formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito and now the largest opposition party — seemed likely to fall significantly short of the 167 seats its members held before the lower house was dissolved.

Sanseito and Team Mirai were projected to make gains. Sanseito held two lower house seats before the chamber’s dissolution. Mirai was expected to win its first seats in the lower house.

The lower house election was held about one year and three months after the previous election, with a total of 465 seats contested: 289 in single-seat constituencies and 176 in the proportional representation segment. The period from the lower house’s dissolution to the voting and counting was 16 days, the shortest since the end of World War II.

Over 1,200 candidates

A total of 1,284 candidates ran in the House of Representatives election on Sunday. In single-seat constituencies, 1,119 people competed for 289 seats, while the proportional representation segment was contested by 914 candidates.

There were 749 candidates who were registered in both a constituency and the proportional representation race.

On Saturday, the last day of campaigning, party heads delivered their final street speeches, reiterating their policies on consumption tax cuts and economic measures to help people cope with rising prices, as well as their diplomatic and national security policies.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, spoke in locations including Kita Ward, Tokyo.

“I presented a shift in economic and fiscal policies in [the LDP’s] election pledges. I want you to be the judge of this,” she said. “I will flip on every single switch toward economic growth. That’s responsible and proactive public finances. Tax revenues will continue to rise even though we won’t raise tax rates.”

Yoshihiko Noda, coleader of the Centrist Reform Alliance, criticized Takaichi’s economic policies during his speech in Suginami Ward, Tokyo.

“The Engel’s coefficient [in Japan] has risen to its highest point 44 years. We will make [the consumption tax on] food zero. We will accomplish this by autumn,” he said. The Engel’s coefficient indicates the percentage of household spending that goes toward food.

Key figures

By winning 243 seats, which is called a “stable majority,” the ruling bloc will be able to hold half of all seats in the lower house’s 17 standing committees and also dominate chairperson posts in all committees.

Before the dissolution of the lower house, the opposition camp had the post of chairperson of the Budget Committee, where battles of words between ruling and opposition parties occur most often.

During street campaign speeches, the prime minister emphasized, “Other parties hold [chairperson posts] in all key committees [in the lower house].”

Winning 261 seats or more would enable the ruling bloc to dominate all committee chairperson posts and also have a majority in all standing committees. This situation is dubbed an “absolute majority.”

Most recently, the LDP under the leadership of then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida realized an absolute majority in the 2021 lower house election.

If the ruling bloc increases the number of seats by 78, the total will reach 310, which is enough for the two-thirds vote needed for initiating amendments to the Constitution in the lower house.

When the upper house votes down or does not vote on a bill within 60 days after it has been passed by the lower house, the bill can be passed by two-thirds or more ballots among attending members in a second vote in the lower house.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito formed the Centrist Reform Alliance between their lower house members just before the general election campaign kicked off. The two parties’ total number of lower house seats at the time was 167.

Initially, the CRA set a goal of becoming the largest party. But the name of the new party has not gained wide recognition among voters, with this election campaign having a short timeline.

As a result, it seems the CRA has not been able to sufficiently attract support from voters who were critical of the Takaichi administration.

CRA coleader Noda clearly stated during street campaign speeches, “I will take responsibility” if the new party has poor election results.

He said, “It is a failure if one plus one does not equal two,” referring to a situation in which the number of lower house seats held by the new party would drop below the total of the two predecessor parties before the general election.

Snow affects polling stations

Heavy snow changed the operating hours at voting stations for the House of Representatives election in Shimane and Tottori prefectures.

The opening of a voting station in Daisen, Tottori Prefecture, was delayed by two hours to 9 a.m. because officials in charge of it could not get there on time.

In Shimane Prefecture, 14 voting stations in Ama and 16 in Okinoshima — both located on remote islands — closed three hours early at 5 p.m.