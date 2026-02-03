Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged





A man confirmed to have contracted measles potentially came into contact with a number of people as he visited the Ito-Yokado Kokuryo store in Chofu, Tokyo, and the Sukesan Udon Adachi Shikahama restaurant in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, on Jan. 20 and 21, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The metropolitan government is calling on those who visited such venues to see a doctor if they experience any changes in their health.

According to the metropolitan government and other sources, the man in his 40s resides in Utsunomiya. He visited the first-floor food court at the Ito-Yokado store between 11 a.m. and noon on Jan. 20, and the Sukesan Udon restaurant between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, dining at both locations. He drove to both places.

He began experiencing symptoms such as fever and joint pain on Jan. 21.

He had traveled to Indonesia in early January. After a travel companion tested positive for measles, he underwent testing and was confirmed infected on Sunday.