Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Japanese Hina Doll Production Reaches Peak at Glass Workshop in Sapporo Ahead of Girls’ Festival on March 3

#Hokkaido #Sapporo



The Yomiuri Shimbun
Issey Mizuki makes glass hina dolls at glass workshop Glow in Kita Ward, Sapporo, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:37 JST, February 27, 2026

Ahead of the Girls’ Festival on March 3, hina doll production is reaching its peak at glass workshop Glow in Kita Ward, Sapporo.

Issey Mizuki, a 45-year-old glass artist, melted glass in a 1300 C furnace, wound it onto an iron pipe, shaped it with scissors and chopsticks before finishing by placing a crown, hair ornaments and fans. Standing about 10 to 13 centimeters tall, the little glass dolls come in a wide variety and are popular for display in small spaces.

“I hope people enjoy how their appearance changes with the light,” Mizuki said.

The price of one set, which includes two dolls, starts at ¥26,000, tax included.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Hokkaido #Sapporo

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING