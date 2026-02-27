Japanese Hina Doll Production Reaches Peak at Glass Workshop in Sapporo Ahead of Girls’ Festival on March 3

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Issey Mizuki makes glass hina dolls at glass workshop Glow in Kita Ward, Sapporo, on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Girls’ Festival on March 3, hina doll production is reaching its peak at glass workshop Glow in Kita Ward, Sapporo.

Issey Mizuki, a 45-year-old glass artist, melted glass in a 1300 C furnace, wound it onto an iron pipe, shaped it with scissors and chopsticks before finishing by placing a crown, hair ornaments and fans. Standing about 10 to 13 centimeters tall, the little glass dolls come in a wide variety and are popular for display in small spaces.

“I hope people enjoy how their appearance changes with the light,” Mizuki said.

The price of one set, which includes two dolls, starts at ¥26,000, tax included.