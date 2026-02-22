Reciprocal Tariffs Ruled Illegal: Judiciary Would Not Tolerate President’s High-Handed Approach

This is a serious ruling by the judiciary, meant to put a stop to the political methods of U.S. President Donald Trump, who disregards the rule of law and democracy. It will also deal a major blow to his signature high-tariff policy.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that “The International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the president to impose tariffs,” in connection with so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on countries and regions worldwide. Six of the nine justices supported the ruling, while three opposed it.

The reciprocal tariffs were imposed under the IEEPA. This law allows the immediate imposition of import and export restrictions under a state of emergency in which there is an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to national security, foreign policy or the economy.

It has been applied in the past to economic sanctions against countries such as North Korea and Iran.

The court determined in its ruling that under the U.S. Constitution the authority to impose tariffs lies with Congress, and that imposing tariffs without congressional approval exceeded the presidential authority granted by this law.

Since its founding, the United States has rigorously maintained the separation of powers among the judiciary, legislature and executive branches, preventing a descent into autocracy through mutual checks and balances.

Violating such a fundamental principle of democracy cannot be allowed. The ruling demonstrates that U.S. democracy is still managing to function at a minimal level.

The second Trump administration’s high-handed approach is intolerable. Divisions only deepen through such steps as retaliatory criminal investigations against political opponents and hard-line immigration policies. Congress, in which the ruling Republican Party holds majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, is failing to fulfill its role in the checks and balances mechanism.

Following the ruling, Trump held a press conference and hurled abuse at the justices who supported the decision as being a “disgrace to our nation” and “fools.” His remarks and behavior, which show contempt for the judiciary and disregard for the rule of law, can only be described as abnormal.

As an alternative measure, the U.S. government has decided to impose new 10% additional tariffs on various countries and regions under a separate law. These will take effect on Tuesday as a 150-day provisional step.

Will the tariffs collected so far be refunded? It is overly hasty to impose new additional tariffs amid the various kinds of confusion that are anticipated. Uncertainty in the global economy will likely intensify.

Trump has chosen his high tariff-policy in a bid to bring manufacturing sectors back to the United States and reduce the trade deficit, but its effectiveness remains unclear. Shouldn’t the high-tariff policy, which has shaken the free trade system, be reconsidered?

Meanwhile, Japan has pledged to invest $550 billion (about ¥85 trillion) in the United States in exchange for Washington lowering its tariffs, including reciprocal tariffs, on imports from Japan, and Tokyo has agreed to the first projects of the investment. Those projects should be advanced from the perspective of mutually beneficial economic cooperation and ensuring profitability, separate from the tariff issue.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 22, 2026)