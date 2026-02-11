Social Media Exerts Growing Influence on Elections; Online Videos Shape Issues by Spreading Often Unverified Information

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, Japan.

In recent years, it has become common for people to consult social media for information when they decide whom to vote for. Since 2024, dubbed Japan’s “first year of social media elections,” these services have come to be recognized as having the power to sway election outcomes.

In the July 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial election, Shinji Ishimaru, who ran with no party backing, used social media to garner about 1.66 million votes and finish in second place. In the House of Representatives election in October that year, the Democratic Party for the People, led by Yuichiro Tamaki, made significant gains using similar tactics. In that November’s Hyogo gubernatorial election, video clips circulating online — some including unverified information — are believed to have helped bring about the reelection of Gov. Motohiko Saito.

Social media also played a role in shaping key election issues during the summer 2025 House of Councillors election.

The Sanseito party, running with the slogan “Japanese First,” successfully fomented contention about policies concerning foreigners by capturing the dissatisfaction and anxiety of those unhappy about Japan’s growing population of foreigners, as enthusiastic supporters spread video clips on social media. According to a Yomiuri Shimbun analysis, Sanseito’s official videos got more views than those of any other party, leading to it increasing its seats in the upper house by a significant margin.

On social media, there are always users posting extreme claims or unverified information to boost their viewer numbers and make money. False and misleading information generated by AI is expected to increase further in the future.

“Slander, defamation and emotionally charged content spread easily on social media, so it’s not a good place for deep political discussions. We must be mindful that relying solely on information from social media carries inherent risks,” said Prof. Shinichi Yamaguchi of the Center for Global Communications at the International University of Japan.