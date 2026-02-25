Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Gold Medalist Figure Skater Miura Says When Kihara Retires ‘I Retire Too’
21:01 JST, February 25, 2026
Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who won Japan’s first-ever gold medal in pairs figure skating at the Milano Cortina Olympics, held a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, where Kihara expressed his desire to eventually become coaches together.
“Not immediately, but we want to coach together as a team,” Kihara said at the press conference.
Addressing the current lack of pair coaches in Japan, Kihara said, “If we can first become capable of coaching in Japan, I think we can reduce some of the challenges [faced by future pairs].”
“I would like to help Kihara with his coaching,” said Miura.
When asked about the next Olympics in four years, Kihara said, “Honestly, I don’t know yet.”
Miura, however, said: “When Kihara retires, that’s when I retire too. There’s absolutely no way I’ll continue with someone else.”
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Clinch Japan’s 1st Gold in Pairs Figure Skating, Rebounding from Disappointing Short Program
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Mari Fukada Wins Gold in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle; Japan’s Kokomo Murase in Bronze
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan