Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Gold Medalist Figure Skater Miura Says When Kihara Retires ‘I Retire Too’

#Milano Cortina 2026
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Figure skating pair Riku Miura, right, and Ryuichi Kihara speak at a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:01 JST, February 25, 2026

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who won Japan’s first-ever gold medal in pairs figure skating at the Milano Cortina Olympics, held a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, where Kihara expressed his desire to eventually become coaches together.

“Not immediately, but we want to coach together as a team,” Kihara said at the press conference.

Addressing the current lack of pair coaches in Japan, Kihara said, “If we can first become capable of coaching in Japan, I think we can reduce some of the challenges [faced by future pairs].”

“I would like to help Kihara with his coaching,” said Miura.

When asked about the next Olympics in four years, Kihara said, “Honestly, I don’t know yet.”

Miura, however, said: “When Kihara retires, that’s when I retire too. There’s absolutely no way I’ll continue with someone else.”

Milano Cortina 2026 Page

Click here for the “Milano Cortina 2026” Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING