Nepal Bus Crash Kills 19 People, Injures 25 Including One Japanese National

AP

The wreckage of a bus is seen on the bank of the Trishuli River after it drove off a mountain highway near Benighat, Nepal, on Monday.

NEW DELHI — A bus heading to Kathmandu fell from the road in Dhading District, central Nepal, in the early hours of Monday morning. Nineteen people were killed and 25 injured, including one Japanese national, according to Reuters and other sources.

The Japan Embassy in Nepal said that contact had been made with the Japanese national involved in the accident, and that the person’s life is not in danger.

The bus was traveling down the main road from Pokhara, a popular tourist city, to Kathmandu when it plunged about 200 meters down to the riverbank below, according to local paper The Kathmandu Post. Police are investigating the cause of the accident. The dead include Nepalese people as well as a British national.

Nepal has many mountainous areas and the road conditions are poor, leading to frequent traffic accidents.