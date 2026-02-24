Nepal Bus Crash Kills 19 People, Injures 25 Including One Japanese National
12:35 JST, February 24, 2026
NEW DELHI — A bus heading to Kathmandu fell from the road in Dhading District, central Nepal, in the early hours of Monday morning. Nineteen people were killed and 25 injured, including one Japanese national, according to Reuters and other sources.
The Japan Embassy in Nepal said that contact had been made with the Japanese national involved in the accident, and that the person’s life is not in danger.
The bus was traveling down the main road from Pokhara, a popular tourist city, to Kathmandu when it plunged about 200 meters down to the riverbank below, according to local paper The Kathmandu Post. Police are investigating the cause of the accident. The dead include Nepalese people as well as a British national.
Nepal has many mountainous areas and the road conditions are poor, leading to frequent traffic accidents.
Top Articles in World
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
North Korea Possibly Launches Ballistic Missile
-
Chinese Embassy in Japan Reiterates Call for Chinese People to Refrain from Traveling to Japan; Call Comes in Wake of ¥400 Mil. Robbery
-
Russia: Visa Required for Visiting Graves in Northern Territories, Lifting of Sanctions Also Necessary
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan