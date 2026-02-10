Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
13:18 JST, February 10, 2026
Major life insurer Prudential Life Insurance Co. announced Tuesday its policy of fully compensating for damages resulting from inappropriate actions committed by sales employees during their employment, without waiting for the results of a review by a third-party compensation committee it had previously said would be established.
Prudential President Hiromitsu Tokumaru, who made the announcement at a press conference in Tokyo, also revealed that about 300 compensation claims had been filed by Tuesday. The company expects an impact of $300 million to $350 million due to measures such as suspending sales activities.
It has been revealed that numerous employees and ex-employees at the company had defrauded customers out of money.
Top Articles in Business
-
Japan, Italy to Boost LNG Cooperation; Aimed at Diversifying Japan’s LNG Sources
-
Narita Airport, Startup in Japan Demonstrate Machine to Compress Clothes for Tourists to Prevent People from Abandoning Suitcases
-
Asics Opens Factory for Onitsuka Tiger Brand in Western Japan
-
JR Tokai, Shizuoka Pref. Agree on Water Resources for Maglev Train Construction
-
KDDI Opens AI Data Center at Former Sharp Plant in Osaka Prefecture; Facility Will Provide Google’s Gemini AI Model for Domestic Users
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture