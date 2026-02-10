Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prudential Life Insurance Co. President Hiromitsu Tokumaru speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Major life insurer Prudential Life Insurance Co. announced Tuesday its policy of fully compensating for damages resulting from inappropriate actions committed by sales employees during their employment, without waiting for the results of a review by a third-party compensation committee it had previously said would be established.

Prudential President Hiromitsu Tokumaru, who made the announcement at a press conference in Tokyo, also revealed that about 300 compensation claims had been filed by Tuesday. The company expects an impact of $300 million to $350 million due to measures such as suspending sales activities.

It has been revealed that numerous employees and ex-employees at the company had defrauded customers out of money.