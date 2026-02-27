Japan’s Kairos Rocket Set to Launch on Sunday After Delays
12:40 JST, February 27, 2026
The No. 3 Kairos rocket is set to launch on Sunday in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, the Tokyo-based startup Space One Co. announced Friday.
The 18-meter-tall rocket, which is carrying five small satellites onboard, was scheduled to launch on Wednesday, but the launch date was postponed due to inclement weather conditions. If the rocket achieves a successful orbital insertion, it will be a first for a privately developed rocket in Japan.
