Milano Cortina 2026: Riku-Ryu Awarded ¥40 Million by Kinoshita Group; Both Pledge to Use ‘For Family’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara speak to the press in Tokyo after being awarded a bonus on Thursday.

Figure skating gold medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara were each awarded a bonus of ¥20 million by Kinoshita Group, the pair’s corporate sponsor.

The Riku-Ryu duo, who secured Japan’s first gold medal in pairs figure skating at the Milano Cortina Olympics, visited the company’s headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday to report their results. The bonus was also awarded in light of their achievements in winning last year’s World Championships, Four Continents championships and Grand Prix Final.

Kihara said, “I caused a lot of trouble for my parents, so I want to use it for something they like,” while Miura said, “I was able to continue skating thanks to the great support from my family. I want to use it for them.”