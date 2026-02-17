Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
16:38 JST, February 17, 2026
A man in his 30s who was later diagnosed with measles reportedly dined at a restaurant in Tokyo Station on Jan. 31, possibly coming into contact with many commuters and tourists, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
After dining at the restaurant, he took the Joetsu Shinkansen train and a bus.
He went to the hospital on Feb. 1 after developing a fever and rash. He was diagnosed with measles on Feb. 13.
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease