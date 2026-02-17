Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Station

A man in his 30s who was later diagnosed with measles reportedly dined at a restaurant in Tokyo Station on Jan. 31, possibly coming into contact with many commuters and tourists, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

After dining at the restaurant, he took the Joetsu Shinkansen train and a bus.

He went to the hospital on Feb. 1 after developing a fever and rash. He was diagnosed with measles on Feb. 13.