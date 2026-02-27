Nidec Chairman Resigns Amid Accounting Scandal at Major Japanese Motor Maker
15:26 JST, February 27, 2026
Leading motor maker Nidec Corp. announced Thursday the resignation of its chairman emeritus, Shigenobu Nagamori, 81.
A third-party committee investigating the company’s inappropriate accounting practices, which were uncovered last year, is expected to compile its findings in the near future. Suspected involvement by Nidec management has been a focal point of the investigation.
“I have decided to resign from the office of Chairman Emeritus as well today to completely retire from Nidec both in name and substance,” Nagamori, who had previously resigned from other posts, said in a statement issued Thursday.
“With my complete confidence, I wish to delegate the entire operation of Nidec’s corporate reform to them [the next generation of employees],” he wrote.
A series of inappropriate accounting practices were discovered last year at multiple subsidiaries of the company, with some documents suggesting management involvement. In October, the Tokyo Stock Exchange designated Nidec as a “security on special alert,” urging the company to improve its internal governance.
Nagamori founded the predecessor company, Nippon Densan Corp., in 1973 and built it into a company with sales exceeding ¥2 trillion in a single generation.
As investigations progressed, Nagamori resigned as representative director and global group representative at the end of last year and assumed the position of chairman emeritus, no longer directly involved in management.
Top Articles in Business
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Narita Airport, Startup in Japan Demonstrate Machine to Compress Clothes for Tourists to Prevent People from Abandoning Suitcases
-
Japan, U.S. Name 3 Inaugural Investment Projects; Reached Agreement After Considerable Difficulty
-
Toyota Motor Group Firm to Sell Clean Energy Greenhouses for Strawberries
-
Japan’s Major Real Estate Firms Expanding Overseas Businesses to Secure Future Growth, Focusing on Europe, U.S., Asia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan