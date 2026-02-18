Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sanae Takaichi

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s cabinet resigned en masse on Wednesday morning.

Takaichi, who also heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, became the first female prime minister of the country in October last year. With her initiative, the LDP forged a new coalition partnership with the Japan Innovation Party, after Komeito decided to leave the ruling camp.

The Diet, the country’s parliament, will kick off a special session later on Wednesday, following the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, which ended with the LDP securing over two-thirds of the 465 seats in the all-important Lower House.

During the day’s session, an election for the prime minister will take place in both Diet chambers, with Takaichi expected to be reelected as prime minister.

The special Diet session will run for 150 days until July 17.