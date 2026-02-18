Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
10:24 JST, February 18, 2026
Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s cabinet resigned en masse on Wednesday morning.
Takaichi, who also heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, became the first female prime minister of the country in October last year. With her initiative, the LDP forged a new coalition partnership with the Japan Innovation Party, after Komeito decided to leave the ruling camp.
The Diet, the country’s parliament, will kick off a special session later on Wednesday, following the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, which ended with the LDP securing over two-thirds of the 465 seats in the all-important Lower House.
During the day’s session, an election for the prime minister will take place in both Diet chambers, with Takaichi expected to be reelected as prime minister.
The special Diet session will run for 150 days until July 17.
Top Articles in Politics
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling Coalition with JIP Poised to Secure Over 300 seats (UPDATE 1)
-
CRA Leadership Election Will Center on Party Rebuilding; Lower House Defeat Leaves Divisions among Former CDPJ, Komeito Members
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease