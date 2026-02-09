Takaichi Set to Boost High-Level Diplomacy, Firm Foundation at Home Expected to Give Stronger Position Abroad

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, left, shakes hands with visiting U.S. President Donald Trump in October 2025.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to ramp up high-level diplomacy following the House of Representatives election.

She will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on March 19, aiming to demonstrate the strong Japan-U.S. alliance both domestically and internationally.

Amid deteriorating Japan-China relations, attention is also being paid to whether a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be realized in conjunction with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China in November.

Early Monday morning, Takaichi posted on X regarding her scheduled visit to the United States in March, the first since she took office: “I look forward to working together to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.”

At their scheduled meeting, she aims to reaffirm the importance of the “free and open Indo-Pacific” with Trump, who champions a “Donroe Doctrine” prioritizing the Western Hemisphere. Ahead of Trump’s April visit to China, they are expected to discuss economic security cooperation, particularly with China in mind.

Tensions with China persist after the prime minister’s comments on a potential Taiwan contingency during a Diet session.

A senior Foreign Ministry official pointed out that many observers believe the backlash from China will not subside for the time being. Those close to the prime minister said her victory in the House of Representatives election has strengthened her governing foundation, allowing the government to engage with China with a steady hand.

The government is set to continue calling for dialogue with China while enhancing deterrence through strengthening defense capabilities and cooperation with like-minded nations.