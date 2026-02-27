Reuters file photo

The OpenAI logo is seen in May 2024.

LOS ANGELES — An individual with ties to Chinese authorities tried to use ChatGPT to conduct a covert influence operation targeting Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, according to a report released by OpenAI on Wednesday. The company warned that this appeared to be an organized strategy aimed at damaging the reputation of figures viewed as adversaries.

According to the report, the person sought advice from ChatGPT in mid-October on how to devise a plan to discredit the prime minister. They asked for specific methods they could use to amplify negative posts about her, criticize her stance on foreign immigration and send complaints to Japanese politicians from fake accounts while posing as foreign residents.

ChatGPT refused to respond, and OpenAI suspended the account.

The report said China’s influence efforts target not only domestic audiences but also dissidents and national leaders around the world, noting that the operations use “at least hundreds of staff, thousands of fake accounts.”