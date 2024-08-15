Due to Typhoon Ampil Tozai Line to Suspend Service; No Trains Between Toyocho, Nishi-funabashi from 10:30 a.m. on Friday (UPDATE1)
14:17 JST, August 15, 2024 (updated at 20:40 JST)
Tokyo Metro will suspend services on part of the Tozai Line on Friday, due to Typhoon Ampil that is approaching eastern Japan.
Tokyo Metro Co. announced Thursday that trains on the line would not run between Toyocho and Nishi-funabashi stations. There will be reduced service on the line between Nakano and Toyocho, with trains coming every 5 to 10 minutes.
The subway company would not arrange transshipment. Full operations will resume sometime Friday if the wind abates and safety can be ensured.
Tokyo Metro has warned that operations on other lines may also be suspended or delayed.
