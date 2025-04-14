Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
17:00 JST, April 14, 2025
FUKUSHIMA — A giant cherry blossom tree that resembles a pink waterfall is now in full bloom, captivating the hearts of visitors to the town of Miharu, Fukushima Prefecture.
The Miharu waterfall cherry tree, designated a national natural treasure, believed to be over 1,000 years old and has a height of 13.5 meters and a circumference of 11.3 meters. Small, light pink cherry blossoms bloom on branches spreading out 25 meters, making the tree look like a waterfall splashing down.
From Monday morning, many people came to see the tree despite occasional showers. A 40-year-old company director from Yokohama said, “The way the weeping branches spread out is so beautiful. I also like the quiet, rainy atmosphere.”
According to the Miharu town office, people will be able to enjoy cherry blossoms for a few more days depending on the weather.
