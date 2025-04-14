Home>Features>Travel Spots

Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Miharu waterfall cherry tree

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:00 JST, April 14, 2025

FUKUSHIMA — A giant cherry blossom tree that resembles a pink waterfall is now in full bloom, captivating the hearts of visitors to the town of Miharu, Fukushima Prefecture.

The Miharu waterfall cherry tree, designated a national natural treasure, believed to be over 1,000 years old and has a height of 13.5 meters and a circumference of 11.3 meters. Small, light pink cherry blossoms bloom on branches spreading out 25 meters, making the tree look like a waterfall splashing down.

From Monday morning, many people came to see the tree despite occasional showers. A 40-year-old company director from Yokohama said, “The way the weeping branches spread out is so beautiful. I also like the quiet, rainy atmosphere.”

According to the Miharu town office, people will be able to enjoy cherry blossoms for a few more days depending on the weather.

Cherry Blossom Special Page

Click here for the “Cherry Blossom” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING