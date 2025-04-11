Cherry Blossom Trees in Peak Bloom in Miyagi; Trains Reduce Speeds While Moving Along Line of Flowering Trees
15:10 JST, April 11, 2025
SENDAI — Trains are giving passengers a chance to enjoy an 8-kilometer-long line of cherry blossom trees in Miyagi Prefecture by reducing their speed.
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) is offering reduced services between Ogawara and Funaoka stations on the Tohoku Line to allow passengers to enjoy the long line of cherry blossom trees along Shiroishi River, one of Miyagi’s major viewing spots. The service is available from 10 a.m. to around 4:30 p.m. through Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency’s regional office in Sendai declared on Thursday that the Someiyoshino variety of cherry trees had reached full bloom in the city.
JMA officials checked a sample tree at the office’s premise at around 3 p.m., confirming that more than 80% of the tree’s flowers had bloomed. The declaration came three days earlier than average. The early peak bloom was due to higher temperatures than usual recorded since April 4, when the office declared the start of the cherry blossom season.
