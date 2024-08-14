With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, Shinkansen Services Could Be Suspended in Tohoku, Hokuriku Regions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

JR East logo

Shinkansen bullet trains may suspend their services entirely or in part for the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions from around noon Friday to around noon Saturday as Typhoon Ampil approaches Japan, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) announced on Wednesday.

The trains that could be affected are Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku, Akita and Yamagata Shinkansen.

JR East has asked travelers to watch for updates on the typhoon and train services.