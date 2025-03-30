Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crowds are seen at Ueno Park in Tokyo on Sunday.

Cherry Blossom are seen at Ueno Park in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced Sunday that cherry blossoms have reached full bloom in Tokyo.

The announcement was made five days earlier than last year.

Agency employees confirmed at around 2 p.m. on Sunday that more than 80% of the flowers had bloomed on a Someiyoshino cherry tree at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward.

Ueno Park in the city was crowded on the day with crowds of cherry blossom viewers.