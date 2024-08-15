With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, 470 Domestic Flights to and from Haneda, Narita to Be Cancelled Friday
13:35 JST, August 15, 2024
Amid concerns over Typhoon Ampil approaching eastern Japan from Friday to Saturday, All Nippon Airways has decided to cancel 280 domestic flights to and from Haneda and Narita airports on Friday. Japan Airlines will also cancel 191 domestic flights to and from both airports.
Typhoon Ampil, also known as Typhoon No. 7, was approaching the Ogasawara Islands on Thursday. It is expected that the typhoon will move northward, developing its force from Friday to Saturday. Rainfall in the southern Kanto region, which includes Tokyo, is likely to reach as high as 300 millimeters over a 24-hour period by Friday 6 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
