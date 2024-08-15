Home>Society>General News

With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, 470 Domestic Flights to and from Haneda, Narita to Be Cancelled Friday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways aircraft are seen at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido in October 2023.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:35 JST, August 15, 2024

Amid concerns over Typhoon Ampil approaching eastern Japan from Friday to Saturday, All Nippon Airways has decided to cancel 280 domestic flights to and from Haneda and Narita airports on Friday. Japan Airlines will also cancel 191 domestic flights to and from both airports.

Typhoon Ampil, also known as Typhoon No. 7, was approaching the Ogasawara Islands on Thursday. It is expected that the typhoon will move northward, developing its force from Friday to Saturday. Rainfall in the southern Kanto region, which includes Tokyo, is likely to reach as high as 300 millimeters over a 24-hour period by Friday 6 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Related Articles

With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, Large Vessels Advised to Vacate Tokyo Bay

Due to Typhoon Ampil, Tokyo Metro Tozai Line to Halt Services; Trains To Be Suspended between Toyocho, Nishi Funabashi from Noon Friday

With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, 470 Domestic Flights to and from Haneda, Narita to Be Cancelled Friday

With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, Tokaido Shinkansen to Suspend Service between Tokyo and Nagoya on Friday

As Typhoon Ampil Approaches Tokyo, Total 20 Japan’s Tohoku Region Shinkansen Services to Be Suspended Friday

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING