As Typhoon Ampil Approaches Tokyo, Total 20 Japan’s Tohoku Region Shinkansen Services to Be Suspended Friday

The Japan News

A total of 20 Tohoku, Joetsu and Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train services will be suspended from around 11 a.m. Friday through to the end of the day due to Typhoon Ampil approaching Japan, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) announced on Thursday.

In addition to these lines, Hokuriku and Akita Shinkansen services also may be suspended or delayed depending on how the situation develops.