With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, Large Vessels Advised to Vacate Tokyo Bay
17:45 JST, August 14, 2024
With Typhoon Ampil approaching Tokyo and neighboring areas, the Japan Coast Guard issued an advisory on Wednesday for large ships to vacate or otherwise avoid entering Tokyo Bay based on the Maritime Traffic Safety Law.
This is the first time the advisory has been issued for Tokyo Bay since the amendment of the law in 2021.
With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, 470 Domestic Flights to and from Haneda, Narita to Be Cancelled Friday
Due to Typhoon Ampil, Tokyo Metro Tozai Line to Halt Services; Trains To Be Suspended between Toyocho, Nishi Funabashi from Noon Friday
With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, Tokaido Shinkansen to Suspend Service between Tokyo and Nagoya on Friday
With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, Shinkansen Services Could Be Suspended in Tohoku, Hokuriku Regions
