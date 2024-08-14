Home>Society>General News

With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, Large Vessels Advised to Vacate Tokyo Bay

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The cityscape of Tokyo-Bay area

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:45 JST, August 14, 2024

With Typhoon Ampil approaching Tokyo and neighboring areas, the Japan Coast Guard issued an advisory on Wednesday for large ships to vacate or otherwise avoid entering Tokyo Bay based on the Maritime Traffic Safety Law.

This is the first time the advisory has been issued for Tokyo Bay since the amendment of the law in 2021.

