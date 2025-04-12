Home>Features>Travel Spots

Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors take memorial photos against the backdrop of cherry blossoms at Ounkyo Bridge in Takato Castle Site Park in Ina, Nagano Prefecture, on Friday.

14:11 JST, April 12, 2025

INA, Nagano – The famed Takato-kohigan cherry trees at Takato Castle Site Park in Ina, Nagano Prefecture, often hailed as the finest cherries in Japan, reached their peak bloom on Friday.

Characterized by their smaller size and deep reddish hue, about 1,500 of these distinctive trees paint the park in vibrant colors. Despite occasional light rain during the day, the sun emerged in the afternoon, drawing viewers to exclaim, “It’s too beautiful!” near the iconic Ounkyo Bridge, a popular photo spot. They captured commemorative snapshots with their smartphones.

According to city officials, the full bloom period is expected to last for just under a week. Afterwards, visitors can see the breathtaking spectacle of falling cherry blossoms.

