Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A sample Someiyoshino cherry tree is seen blooming at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday afternoon.

Cherry trees started flowering in Tokyo on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced.

That is five days earlier than last year, and the trees are expected to be in full bloom in about a week, the agency said.

At 2 p.m., an official at the agency confirmed six flowers on a Someiyoshino cherry tree, which was more than the five used as a benchmark for making an announcement. The tree is a sample specimen monitored by the agency at Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine.