With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, Tokaido Shinkansen to Suspend Service between Tokyo and Nagoya on Friday

18:21 JST, August 14, 2024

The Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train will suspend its service between Tokyo and Nagoya all day on Friday as Typhoon Ampil approaches Japan, Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) announced on Wednesday.

Typhoon Ampil, also known as Typhoon No. 7, will be moving northward on the day, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The typhoon may also approach eastern and northern Japan, keeping its strength on Friday and Saturday.

