4,000 Cherry Blossom Trees at Their Peak against Snow-Capped Mountains in Japan’s Matsumoto City

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors watch the blossoms of cherry trees planted around an ancient tomb in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, on Saturday.

MATSUMOTO, Nagano — About 4,000 cherry trees were seen at their peak on Saturday on an ancient tomb against a view of the snow-capped Northern Alps in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture.

The trees were planted around the Koboyama tomb, which was created around the late third century, about 40 years ago by local residents. From the upper part of the tomb, visitors could enjoy the combination of pink flowers, the city center in the near distance and the Northern Alps still covered with snow.

“It’s nice that we can enjoy a top-down view of cherry blossoms here, rather than looking up at them,” said a 73-year-old man from Nakatsugawa, Gifu Prefecture, who added that he visits the tomb every spring.

The tomb’s cherry blossoms are expected to be at their best through around Wednesday.