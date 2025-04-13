4,000 Cherry Blossom Trees at Their Peak against Snow-Capped Mountains in Japan’s Matsumoto City
15:21 JST, April 13, 2025
MATSUMOTO, Nagano — About 4,000 cherry trees were seen at their peak on Saturday on an ancient tomb against a view of the snow-capped Northern Alps in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture.
The trees were planted around the Koboyama tomb, which was created around the late third century, about 40 years ago by local residents. From the upper part of the tomb, visitors could enjoy the combination of pink flowers, the city center in the near distance and the Northern Alps still covered with snow.
“It’s nice that we can enjoy a top-down view of cherry blossoms here, rather than looking up at them,” said a 73-year-old man from Nakatsugawa, Gifu Prefecture, who added that he visits the tomb every spring.
The tomb’s cherry blossoms are expected to be at their best through around Wednesday.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
Osaka: Japan’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens; Structure Spans 420 Meters over Lake
-
Japan’s Miyagi Pref.’s Cherry Blossom Trees in Peak Bloom; Trains Reduce Speeds While Moving Along Line of Flowering Trees
-
Costco in Yamanashi Pref. Attracts Visitors Before its Opening Due to View of Mt. Fuji Crowning Building
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike
- Clean Hydrogen Business Facing Growing Headwinds; Supply Costs, Trump’s Focus on LNG Dent Confidence