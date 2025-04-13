2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Venue Exclusively Uses Cashless Payments; Visitors Advised to Refrain from Bringing Large Baggage

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue is seen in Osaka on Sunday morning.

As the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo kicked off, visitors should be aware of numerous guidelines for the event. One regulation is that cash is not accepted within the venue. All transactions must be conducted through cashless methods, such as smartphone apps or credit cards.

To prevent congestion in the transit system and within the venue itself, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition urges attendees to refrain from bringing large baggage such as suitcases. Such luggage cannot be brought into the venue and must be stored at the east and west entrance gates.

Storage is available for ¥10,000 per item, with room for only 200 items. Small-sized coin lockers are available near the east and west gates, with approximately 700 lockers in total.

Visitors will undergo a bag check before entering the venue. Bringing items such as canned or glass-bottled beverages, camera tripods, selfie sticks, bicycles, and drones is prohibited. Food and beverages in plastic bottles are permitted.

Alcoholic beverages cannot be brought into the venue but can be purchased at restaurants inside. Convenience stores and vending machines are also available within the venue. Pets are not allowed except for service animals. Smoking is prohibited inside the venue, with two designated smoking areas located outside the east gate.