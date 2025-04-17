Ito Marine Town Celebrates 50 Million Visitors; ‘Gateway to Izu’ Commemorates Milestone With Traditional Dance Performance, Free Sweets
18:17 JST, April 17, 2025
ITO, Shizuoka — A ceremony was held on March 29 at the Ito Marine Town roadside rest area in Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, to commemorate the facility reaching 50 million total visitors.
Opened in July 2001, Ito Marine Town lies along National Highway Route 135, with Sagami Bay on its opposite side. The facility boasts a marina from which guests can take pleasure boat rides, as well as souvenir shops and a day-trip hot spring that opens early in the morning. All of these attractions contribute to Ito Marine Town consistently being ranked among the top 10 in travel information service Jalan’s annual “grand prix” of Michi-no-Eki roadside rest areas across Japan.
Ito Marine Town received its 50 millionth visitor on March 20. The ceremony on March 29 included a performance by locals of “Ito Daidengaku,” a traditional performance of music and dancing, and the distribution of red and white mochi and sweets to visitors.
“As the gateway to Izu, we have grown into one of Japan’s leading roadside rest areas. Going forward, we want to continue to enhance the facility to make it even more enjoyable,” said Hiroaki Ito, President of Ito Marine Town Co.
