Akita Sake Brewery Welcomes Sake Enthusiasts into Cellar as Part of Katagami City Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People line up at a sake tasting booth in Katagami, Akita Prefecture, on March 29.

KATAGAMI, Akita — Sake enthusiasts flocked to Kodama Brewing Co., a Japanese sake brewery in Katagami, Akita Prefecture, as it opened its cellar to the public on March 29 during the Katagami City Kura Marche event.

Fifteen stalls selling food and other goods were set up in the brewery’s warehouse. They included yakitori grilled chicken skewers and Hinai chicken giblet stew as well as a tasting booth for Taiheizan sake, one of Kodama’s limited releases. The cheerful voices of those who tried the sake, which was offered at ¥100 per cup, rang out through the venue.

A company employee visiting from Mitane in the prefecture was delighted with the food and sake, saying: “I did not expect such a large number of visitors. The sake and food were excellent.”

Kodama Brewing has now opened its cellar to the public 44 times. Since last year, the company has held the opening in tandem with Katagami Marche as part of efforts to revitalize the city.