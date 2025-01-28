Event Lets Guests Warm Up in Kamakura Snow Huts in Akita’s Yokote
19:15 JST, January 28, 2025
YOKOTE, Akita — An event offering an experience of kamakura snow huts began on Friday in Yokote, Akita Prefecture.
The event, which was organized by the Yokote city government, is being put on for the first time to give visitors a chance to enjoy the snowy region’s culture prior to the annual Kamakura Festival to be held Feb. 15-16.
Two kamakura huts have been built for the event, which is taking place on the premises of the former Katano residence, a designated tangible cultural property. Visitors can take photos in one hut, while in the other, local high school students serve amazake — a sweet, fermented rice drink.
“It was my first time going inside a kamakura. It was so warm in there,” said a 52-year-old woman from Kanazawa who runs a company. “I’m also glad I got a chance to visit the residence.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Toyama, Osaka Among New York Times 52 Places to Go for 2025
-
Overhead Dining Videos Gaining Popularity; Social Media Trend Brings Floods of New Customers to Restaurants
-
Hearty Hachis Parmentier Makes for the Perfect Winter Dish; Warm Your Seasonal Gatherings with French Classic
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 10)
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- SoftBank to Build Next-Generation Industrial Park with AI-Based Data Center Utilizing Sharp’s Plant in Sakai, Osaka Pref.
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes