Event Lets Guests Warm Up in Kamakura Snow Huts in Akita’s Yokote

Visitors are seen inside a kamakura snow hut with the former Katano residence visible in the background, in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, on Friday.

YOKOTE, Akita — An event offering an experience of kamakura snow huts began on Friday in Yokote, Akita Prefecture.

The event, which was organized by the Yokote city government, is being put on for the first time to give visitors a chance to enjoy the snowy region’s culture prior to the annual Kamakura Festival to be held Feb. 15-16.

Two kamakura huts have been built for the event, which is taking place on the premises of the former Katano residence, a designated tangible cultural property. Visitors can take photos in one hut, while in the other, local high school students serve amazake — a sweet, fermented rice drink.

“It was my first time going inside a kamakura. It was so warm in there,” said a 52-year-old woman from Kanazawa who runs a company. “I’m also glad I got a chance to visit the residence.”