Osaka: Japan’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens; Structure Spans 420 Meters over Lake

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The country’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge is seen in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, on March 12.

IBARAKI, Osaka — The country’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge has opened in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture.

The 420-meter-long bridge was built across a lake created by a dam and is surrounded by mountains. People can enjoy activities such as bungee jumping from the bridge. The Ibaraki municipal government, which is developing the area as a park and calls it “Dam Park Ibakita” that includes the bridge, hopes to use the bridge to attract more foreign tourists to the city.

Many people visited the bridge on March 17, the opening day. The bridge is about 50 meters from the lake’s surface. People may feel scared when it sways, and some screamed when a strong wind blew.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man enjoys a bridge swing from the suspension bridge.

A bungee jumping deck was set up at the center of the bridge so people can enjoy bungee jumping, as well as a bridge swing, an attraction that combines jumping and a swing.

According to the city, the Osaka prefectural government began constructing the dam in 1976, following heavy rainfall in 1967, and started to use the dam in 2023. Near the construction site, there was a bridge familiar to local residents. While the bridge was demolished for construction of the dam, the prefectural government decided to build a suspension bridge in response to requests from local residents.

The new bridge has eclipsed by 20 meters the 400-meter-long Mishima Skywalk bridge in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture. It can accommodate up to 800 people at the same time.

The park’s entry fee is ¥550. To walk on the bridge, it costs ¥1,100 for adults and ¥550 for elementary school students. The fee for bungee jumping is ¥16,000, including the other charges.