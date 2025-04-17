Cherry Blossoms Welcome Spring in Japan’s Yamagata Pref.; Colorful Season Excitedly Embraced in Snowy Region
17:00 JST, April 17, 2025
YAMAGATA — The bitterly cold winter has come to an end, heavy snowfall is no longer a concern and cherry blossoms have reached their peak in Yamagata Prefecture, most notably in the Murayama and Shonai regions.
Although rainy weather has somewhat disrupted the peak blooming days, Wednesday saw local families and tourists flock to Kajo Park in Yamagata, where about 1,500 cherry trees of 13 varieties blossomed. They took pictures and enjoyed the arrival of spring.
A 90-year-old man from the city took in the view of the blossoms in the park as he ate tama-konnyaku ball-shaped konjac with friends.
“I’m glad I could come here at just the right time with [cherry trees in] full blossom,” Sato said cheerfully. “I can feel the spring. Looking at cherry blossoms while eating dango rice dumplings and tama-konnyaku is the best part.”
-
Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at Hiyoriyama Park in Sakata, Yamagata Prefecture, on Monday.
-
Cherry trees at full blossom are seen around the statue of warlord Mogami Yoshiaki astride a horse in Kajo Park in Yamagata on Tuesday.
-
People walk under illuminated cherry blossoms by Mamigasaki River in Yamagata on Monday.
-
Visitors take pictures of themselves against the background of cherry blossoms in Kajo Park in Yamagata on Wednesday.
