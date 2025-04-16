Late-Blooming Cherry Blossoms in Top Form in Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture
17:40 JST, April 16, 2025
YAMANASHI — Someiyoshino cherry blossoms are at their best on the shores of Lake Kawaguchi in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture. Due to the later-than-usual blooming of the trees, the Fujikawaguchiko Sakura Festival held there has been extended, with nighttime illumination and a crafts market being held until Sunday.
According to the town’s tourism division, the cherry blossoms were in full bloom around April 9 last year, but this year the blooming was delayed due to low temperatures with snow falling until April 1. The blossoms will be at their best until Sunday.
As of Tuesday, about 300 Someiyoshino cherry trees along a lakeside promenade, by the main festival site, were said to be 80% in bloom, and many foreign tourists were taking photos with their smartphones.
A 51-year-old tourist from Spain said the scenery was beautiful, with cherry blossoms, the blue lake, and Mt. Fuji, the symbol of Japan.
