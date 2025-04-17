Terraced Paddies Reflect the Sky in Chiba Pref.; Flooded Paddies Being Prepped for Rice Planting
14:35 JST, April 17, 2025
Terraced rice paddies reflect the sky in Kamogawa, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday. The Oyama Senmaida paddies are among the 100 most scenic terraced rice paddies in Japan. The reflected sky can be seen here only around this time of year, after the paddies are flooded, but before rice seedlings are transplanted. Nearby trees add a fresh green color to the landscape. A paddy owner system lets those living elsewhere to enjoy the experience of transplanting rice seedling on some of the 375 paddies, which takes place from April 26 to 29 this year.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
Osaka: Japan’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens; Structure Spans 420 Meters over Lake
-
Japan’s Miyagi Pref.’s Cherry Blossom Trees in Peak Bloom; Trains Reduce Speeds While Moving Along Line of Flowering Trees
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan