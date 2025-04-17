Terraced Paddies Reflect the Sky in Chiba Pref.; Flooded Paddies Being Prepped for Rice Planting

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Terraced rice paddies reflect the sky in Kamogawa, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday. The Oyama Senmaida paddies are among the 100 most scenic terraced rice paddies in Japan. The reflected sky can be seen here only around this time of year, after the paddies are flooded, but before rice seedlings are transplanted. Nearby trees add a fresh green color to the landscape. A paddy owner system lets those living elsewhere to enjoy the experience of transplanting rice seedling on some of the 375 paddies, which takes place from April 26 to 29 this year.