‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
12:17 JST, April 6, 2025
OSAKA — Visitors are enjoying cherry blossom viewing amid warm spring weather as the “Cherry Blossom Tunnel” at the Osaka Mint Bureau in Osaka City opened on Saturday.
This spring archway event will continue through Friday.
The about 560-meter pedestrian path stretches from the south gate to the north gate, featuring about 340 trees from 142 varieties. Approximately 20% of the trees are currently at peak bloom.
“This is the only place where you can enjoy so many varieties at once, so we come every year,” said a 71-year-old man who came with his wife from Osaka City. “The beautiful cherry blossoms really brighten our spirits.”
General public viewing is from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Advance registration through the dedicated website is required.
