Home>Features>Travel Spots

Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Many people observe fully blooming cherry trees in Ueno Park, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:51 JST, April 6, 2025

Cherry trees at Ueno Park in Tokyo have reached full bloom, drawing large crowds of people. Bathed in spring sunshine, many people enjoyed taking photos on Saturday.

About 800 cherry trees are planted within the park, with the Somei Yoshino variety now at their peak.

“The sheer volume of cherry blossoms is incredible, and I’m so moved,” said a 20-year-old university student from Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture. According to the park, the peak blossoms are expected to last for several more days.

Cherry Blossom Special Page

Click here for the “Cherry Blossom” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING