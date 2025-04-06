Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
11:51 JST, April 6, 2025
Cherry trees at Ueno Park in Tokyo have reached full bloom, drawing large crowds of people. Bathed in spring sunshine, many people enjoyed taking photos on Saturday.
About 800 cherry trees are planted within the park, with the Somei Yoshino variety now at their peak.
“The sheer volume of cherry blossoms is incredible, and I’m so moved,” said a 20-year-old university student from Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture. According to the park, the peak blossoms are expected to last for several more days.
