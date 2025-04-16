Home>Features>Travel Spots

Cherry Blossoms Start to Blooming in Akita, Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Officials confirm cherry blossoms are in bloom in Akita in Tuesday morning.

15:31 JST, April 16, 2025

Someiyoshino cherry trees started blooming in Akita, the Akita Meteorological Office announced Tuesday.

The announcement was five days later than last year, and two days earlier than the average.

Two officials confirmed five or six flowers bloomed on the sample tree in the precinct of the meteorological office at about 10 a.m. The trees will be in full bloom in about five days.

