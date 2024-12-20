Fluffy ‘Wave Flowers’ Denote Winter in Japan’s Noto Region; Noto Quake Shifted Typical Spot to View Phenomenon
2:00 JST, December 20, 2024
SUZU, Ishikawa — A wintry phenomenon called “nami no hana” (literally “wave flowers”) can be seen along the coast of Matsunagimachi district in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture. The sight of fluffy bits of white foam flying in the wind is a seasonal feature of the Okunoto region, or the northern part of the Noto Peninsula.
The phenomenon occurs when phytoplankton mucilage contained in seawater hits a rocky patch and becomes frothy. It tends to happen in cold weather when there are strong winds and high waves.
According to the city’s tourism section, the phenomenon could be seen close to a prefectural highway along the coast until last year. However, since the Noto Peninsula Earthquake on Jan. 1 raised the ground of the coastal area, this winter the foams can be seen about 20 meters away from the spot until around late February next year.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hotel Gajoen Tokyo: a ‘Fairy Tale Palace’
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (November 27)
-
Tokyo’s Female Rickshaw Pullers Draw Attention in Asakusa; They Attract Tourists Through Social Media Posts
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 4)
-
Japan Tourism / Travel to Fukui Pref. for Soba Made From Buckwheat Freshly Harvested in Autumn
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Mitsuoka Motor Launches Limited Run of M55 Concept Car; 100 Retro Inspired Vehicles to be Sold for ¥8.08 Million Each
- Japan’s Factory Activity Extends Declines on Sluggish Demand, PMI Shows
- Japan’s Core Inflation Steady Above BOJ Target, Service Prices Firm
- JETRO Draws up Guidelines for ‘Wagyu’ Labeling in U.S.
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction