Fluffy ‘Wave Flowers’ Denote Winter in Japan’s Noto Region; Noto Quake Shifted Typical Spot to View Phenomenon

Fluffy white foams, locally called “nami no hana” (wave flower), are seen flying in the air at the coast in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Dec. 11.

SUZU, Ishikawa — A wintry phenomenon called “nami no hana” (literally “wave flowers”) can be seen along the coast of Matsunagimachi district in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture. The sight of fluffy bits of white foam flying in the wind is a seasonal feature of the Okunoto region, or the northern part of the Noto Peninsula.

The phenomenon occurs when phytoplankton mucilage contained in seawater hits a rocky patch and becomes frothy. It tends to happen in cold weather when there are strong winds and high waves.

According to the city’s tourism section, the phenomenon could be seen close to a prefectural highway along the coast until last year. However, since the Noto Peninsula Earthquake on Jan. 1 raised the ground of the coastal area, this winter the foams can be seen about 20 meters away from the spot until around late February next year.