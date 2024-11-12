‘Donkey Kong Country’ to Open in Universal Studios Japan in December; New Area Will Expand ‘Super Nintendo World’ Section by 70％
17:11 JST, November 12, 2024
A new area featuring Nintendo’s popular video game character Donkey Kong will open at the Universal Studio Japan in Osaka on Dec. 11, the theme park’s management company and Nintendo Co. announced Tuesday.
The new area, “Donkey Kong Country,” is an addition to the “Super Nintendo World” section that opened in the park in March 2021. The opening of the new area will increase the size of Super Nintendo World by 70%.
The new area contains a ride called “Mine Cart Madness,” which will take visitors on a ride in a mine cart through the jungle where Donkey Kong lives. It also features The Golden Temple, a building which appears in the video games.
