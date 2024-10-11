Kogei Dining Brings Japan’s Traditional Dance by Bando Tamasaburo to MOA in Atami; Living National Treasures Display their Art



Japanese Kaiseki Course at Hana-no-Chaya

Kogei Dining, an event in which the audience can enjoy meals with dinnerware made by traditional craftsmen and special performances of traditional Japanese dancing by living national treasure kabuki actor Bando Tamasaburo, will be held at the MOA Museum of Art in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, from Nov. 9 to 12.

Before the meals, talks by artists and craftsmen at the forefront of traditional artistic fields are also scheduled.

The speakers are Ryohei Miyata, a metal crafts artist and former commissioner of the Cultural Affairs Agency, on Nov. 9; Kazumi Murose, an urushi artist and living national treasure maki-e lacquerware artist on Nov. 10; Imaizumi Imaemon XIV, a porcelain artist and living national treasure as an artist of multicolored porcelain, on Nov. 11; and Yukie Osumi, a metal crafts artist and living national treasure as a creator of hammered works on Nov. 12.

The artists will talk about their respective work and the appeal of Japanese crafts.

The special performances by Bando Tamasaburo will feature two sets of dances, called “Zangetsu” and “Takao.”

Left:Courtesy of MOA Museum Art /Right:TNM Image Archives

Left:Red and White Plum Blossoms (National Treasure), Ogata Korin, MOA Museum of Art collection. Right:Wind God and Thunder God (Important Cultural Property), Ogata Korin, Tokyo National Museum collection

Starting on Nov. 1, the museum will hold an exhibition, “Ogata Korin’s Opus Magnum: Red and White Plum Blossoms meets Wind God and Thunder God.” The two sets of picture screens will be displayed together for the first time in 39 years, and other works by Rinpa school artists will also be shown.

Kogei Dining has been held as part of Japan Cultural Expo 2.0, which the government organizes for the promotion of tourism and cultural arts.

Yomiuri Ryoko (Yomiuri Travel Service Co.) invites participants to come and enjoy Kogei Dining. On all four days, the event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

From Nov. 9 to 11, Japanese cuisine is served at ¥46,000 for each guest and Western cuisine is served on Nov. 12 at ¥50,000.

For telephone inquiries, please call Yomiuri Ryoko Higashi-Nihon Hanbai Center at 050-3172-4343.