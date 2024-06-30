‘Buff’ Kangaroo Moves to Ishikawa Zoo from Kochi; Breeding, Exhibition Planned for Him

Courtesy of Ishikawa Zoo

Emapa, a male eastern gray kangaroo that has been transferred from Kochi Prefecture

KANAZAWA — A 6-year-old “buff” kangaroo has been transferred to Ishikawa Zoo from Kochi Prefecture for breeding, bringing the number of kangaroos the facility keeps to eight.

Emapa, an eastern gray kangaroo born in 2018, has joined the zoo in Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture, after traveling from Noichi Zoological Park in Konan, Kochi Prefecture. He will be on exhibition as early as late July after undergoing health checks, according to Ishikawa Zoo.

Emapa is 120 centimeters tall and weighs about 62 kilograms. “He’s more of a well-built, muscular kangaroo than any of the others we’ve kept so far,” a keeper said.