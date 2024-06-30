‘Buff’ Kangaroo Moves to Ishikawa Zoo from Kochi; Breeding, Exhibition Planned for Him
13:51 JST, June 30, 2024
KANAZAWA — A 6-year-old “buff” kangaroo has been transferred to Ishikawa Zoo from Kochi Prefecture for breeding, bringing the number of kangaroos the facility keeps to eight.
Emapa, an eastern gray kangaroo born in 2018, has joined the zoo in Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture, after traveling from Noichi Zoological Park in Konan, Kochi Prefecture. He will be on exhibition as early as late July after undergoing health checks, according to Ishikawa Zoo.
Emapa is 120 centimeters tall and weighs about 62 kilograms. “He’s more of a well-built, muscular kangaroo than any of the others we’ve kept so far,” a keeper said.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Lawson Asks 4 Travel Agencies to Remove its 2 Stores from Tours in Yamanashi Pref.; Removal Comes After Problem of Mt. Fuji View Overtourism
-
Japan Farmer Hopes to Grow Iconic Tomato; Growing Method Requires Very Little Water to Produce Rich Flavor
-
Onigiri from Chiba Prefecture Commercially Available; Yokohama Company Begins Selling Gonju in Supermarkets
-
Harry Potter Theme Park in Tokyo Celebrates 1st Anniversary; Draws in More Foreign Visitors to Local Shops
-
Godzilla, Nagoya Tower to Celebrate Joint 70th Anniversary
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Selection of Next Keidanren Chair to Kick into High Gear; Field Could Be Winnowed by Strength of Candidates’ Firms
- Keidanren Chair Talks Criteria for His Successor, Tackling Worker Shortage
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan