Sapporo Event Showcases Large, Intricate Designs Made Using Flower Petals, Sand; Creations Feature Crane, Chrysanthemum Motifs
13:55 JST, June 29, 2024
Flower petals, sand and other natural materials were used to create intricate designs at the Sapporo Flower Carpet 2024, which began Friday at seven locations in central Sapporo.
This year is the 10th time the event is taking place, and will run through Sunday.
One design, measuring 30 meters long and 7.5 meters wide – the largest ever made for the event – can be seen in Chuo Ward, Sapporo. The creation, made using 65,000 carnations, roses and other flowers, depicts the Japanese flag, cranes and chrysanthemums in the center.
