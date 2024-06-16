Home>Features>Travel Spots

Hydrangeas Illuminated Along Train Line in Hakone; ‘Hydrangea Train’ to Run Through 8.9 km Route

A train passes illuminated hydrangeas in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday.

16:39 JST, June 16, 2024

Illumination of hydrangeas began Friday evening along the 8.9-kilometer stretch between Hakone Tozan Railway Co.’s Hakone-Yumoto and Gora stations in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture.

About 7,000 hydrangeas grown along the route will be illuminated at nine locations from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until June 30. The flowers, which are now in full bloom on the section between Hakone-Yumoto and Ohiradai stations, are expected to gradually bloom on the remaining section to Gora Station.

A train nicknamed the “Hydrangea Train” will run along the 8.9-kilometer route in the evening, stopping or slowing down at various points to allow passengers to view the flowers.

